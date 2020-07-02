Jeff Bezos is so rich he just set a new record

Amazon AMZN Bezos this week surpassed his previous wealth record that he reached prior to his divorce from his ex-wife MacKenzie . Last year, the couple divorced after 25 years of marriage. She received 25% of the couple’sstock, which is roughly a 4% stake in the company.

MacKenzie’s wealth also hit a record: She’s now worth $57 billion, making her the 12th richest person in the world. Her wealth skyrocketed 54% year to date, or an increase of nearly $20 billion, based on Bloomberg’s tallies.

Much of Bezos’ wealth is linked with Amazon. He owns roughly 57 million shares, or 12% of the company . And its stock has soared 56% year to date.

Amazon has benefited from a huge increase in online shopping during the coronavirus pandemic, as brick-and-mortar stores either closed or faced long lines as lockdowns overtook the united states this year.