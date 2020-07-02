Jeff Bezos is richer than ever

MacKenzie’s wealth additionally hit a document: She’s now value $57 billion, making her the 12th richest individual on the earth. Her wealth skyrocketed 54% 12 months to this point, or a rise of almost $20 billion, in accordance with Bloomberg’s tallies.
Much of Bezos’ wealth is tied to Amazon. He owns roughly 57 million shares, or 12% of the company. And its inventory is doing very well, hovering 56% 12 months to this point.
Amazon has benefited from an enormous incrase in on-line purchasing throughout the coronavirus pandemic, as brick-and-mortar shops both closed or faced long lines as lockdowns overtook the US this 12 months.
Bezos’ firm, which has confronted criticism for worker security and pay, stated this week its giving out more than $500 million as a “Thank You bonus” to front-line employees who have been with the corporate all through the month of June. That transfer comes after the corporate eradicated a $2 hourly wage bump and double additional time pay for frontline employees on the finish of May.
Amazon did not instantly reply for a remark concerning Bezos’ wealth.