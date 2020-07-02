Jeff Bezos is richer than ever

MacKenzie’s wealth additionally hit a document: She’s now value $57 billion, making her the 12th richest individual on the earth. Her wealth skyrocketed 54% 12 months to this point, or a rise of almost $20 billion, in accordance with Bloomberg’s tallies.

Much of Bezos’ wealth is tied to Amazon. He owns roughly 57 million shares, or 12% of the company . And its inventory is doing very well, hovering 56% 12 months to this point.

Amazon has benefited from an enormous incrase in on-line purchasing throughout the coronavirus pandemic, as brick-and-mortar shops both closed or faced long lines as lockdowns overtook the US this 12 months.