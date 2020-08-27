Jeff Bezos is now worth a whopping $200 billion

On Wednesday, the Amazon CEO’s wealth reached an approximated $202 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires index , as the business’s shares skyrocketed. That’s up about $87 billion considering that January.

Amazon AMZN The explosive development in Bezos’ fortune is being driven by his holdings inThe business’s stock is up about 25% over the last 3 months and 86% up until now this year, according to information fromRefinitiv

The billionaire isn’t alone– other tech magnates have actually been getting much wealthier throughout the pandemic as need for their business’ items and services continue to grow.