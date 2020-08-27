Jeff Bezos is now worth a whopping $200 billion

On Wednesday, the Amazon CEO’s wealth reached an approximated $202 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires index, as the business’s shares skyrocketed. That’s up about $87 billion considering that January.
The explosive development in Bezos’ fortune is being driven by his holdings in Amazon (AMZN) The business’s stock is up about 25% over the last 3 months and 86% up until now this year, according to information fromRefinitiv
Bezos, who founded Amazon in 1994, keeps exceeding with his wealth. In 2017, he ended up beingthe richest person on the planet And last month, his projected internet worth leapt to nearly $172 billion,marking a new global high
The billionaire isn’t alone– other tech magnates have actually been getting much wealthier throughout the pandemic as need for their business’ items and services continue to grow.
Earlier this month, Facebook (FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg was called a “centibillionaire,” as his wealth surpassed $100 billion. Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, with a net worth of $96 billion, is near to attaining that remarkable status. Microsoft (MSFT) creator Bill Gates has actually currently made it.
And Apple (AAPL) CEO Tim Cook likewise became a billionaire just recently as shares of his business– now the world’s most valuable— have actually skyrocketed. Cook is a uncommon example of an executive who didn’t assist discovered their business burglarizing the ranks of the incredibly abundant.
Though Amazon is Bezos’ most significant property, it’s not the just huge brand name he manages. Outside the business, Bezos likewise owns Blue Origin, …