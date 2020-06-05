Jeff Bezos Explains Black Lives Matter To All Lives Matter Customer

Jeff Bezos just schooled an All Lives Matter supporter with a crash course on Black Lives Matter … because many individuals apparently still don’t get the idea.

The Amazon honcho says that he got a message from a customer complaining about his company’s support for #BLM … and his response breaks down the movement pretty much for the misinformed yet to come around.

As you can observe … the upset customer, Macy, was triggered when she went to Amazon’s website and found a banner message explaining their commitment to #BLM and what it’s doing to stand in solidarity with the black community.

Macy hit Jeff with the usual All Lives Matter talking points … saying she’s all for individuals voicing their opinions and standing for what they believe in, however added she feels disrespected by Amazon’s BLM support.

Jeff eloquently told Macy why he disagreed … saying BLM doesn’t mean other lives don’t matter, and it’s really about the “racism and disproportionate risk that Black people face in our law enforcement and justice system.”

Bezos goes on to state he does not worry about his or her own son being choked to death in police custody … something that he points out black parents can not say.

Jeff also tells Macy BLM just isn’t “intended to dismiss or minimize the very real worries you or anyone else might have in their own life” … and says her email will not change his views.