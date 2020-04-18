JEFF BEZOS DROPS $16 MILLION ON NYC APT … 4 Units In Same Bldg.

Who doesn’t know the millionaire founder of Amazon, Jeff Bezos? Well, he had just made an overpriced purchase of 16 million dollars for a 3-bedroom apartment of 3000 square feet in the Big Apple. It seems like he was embezzled as the price of the apartment was clearly inflated. It sold out back in 2018 for just 11.5 million dollars. But then, we are talking about Jeff Bezos – for him, this 16 million dollar is like a penny in a haystack of pennies.

Real estate experts have mentioned that the apartment was overpriced. However, they believe that Jeff had bought it for a purpose. The new unit might be below a penthouse and will be combined with 2 other units which were bought last year for 80 million dollars.

With this purchase, Bezos will now be the owner of 4 contiguous units in that prestige building. Now, the thing left is to connect these units together to make it a big house. Construction has not started yet but it is clear what the vision will be.

Bezos is purchasing properly right and left on both the coasts. He purchased Bev Hills homes from David Geffen for around $165 million last year before the divorce.

Bezos has spoken about his divorce and mentioned he is focusing on replenishing his account. The stock of Amazon keeps soaring high even during the pandemic and his net worth of Bezos rose up to $138.5 billion. To fight climate change, Bezos donated around 10 billion dollars.

