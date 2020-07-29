Jeff Bezos can’t promise Amazon employees don’t access independent seller data

During Wednesday’s antitrust hearing, Amazon and its CEO Jeff Bezos came under fire by legislators over the business’s declared usage of third-party seller data in establishing its own items.

Earlier this year, The Wall Street Journal reported that Amazon employees have actually accessed sales data from independent sellers on its market to assist the business establish contending items for its private-label. Amazon has a policy disallowing the practice, however legislators likeRep Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) focused in on the business’s enforcement of that policy.

“Let me ask you, Mr. Bezos, does Amazon ever access and use seller data when making business decisions?” Jayapal asked.

“I can’t guarantee you that that policy has never been violated.”

Bezos highlighted the business’s policy prohibiting the practice, however stated, “I can’t guarantee you that that policy has never been violated.” He continued, “We continue to look into that very carefully. I’m not yet satisfied that we’ve gotten to the bottom of it, and we’re going to keep looking at it. It’s not as easy to do as you would think because some of the sources in the article are anonymous.”

Before the Journal‘s report came out, Amazon had actually informed Congress that it does not access sales data to assist direct the launch of its own items. “Our incentive is to help the seller succeed because we rely on them,” Nate Sutton, Amazon’s associate basic counsel,said at a hearing last July “They have many options. So we apply the same criteria to both and we do not use their individual data when we’re making decisions to launch private brands.”

Documents from the Hearing on “Online Platforms and Market Power: Examining the Dominance of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google” pic.twitter.com/Ypvxhm7asA — House Judiciary Dems (@HouseJudiciary)July 29, 2020

Antitrust activists have actually long been worried about Amazon’s power over independent sellers on its platform and how it might utilize that power to release contending items. In a pivotal 2017 law review article, antitrust scholar Lina Khan explained it as a timeless example of discrimination in facilities, composing, “Amazon itself effectively controls the infrastructure of the internet economy.”

Still, Jayapal pointed out files gotten and interviews performed over the committee’s examination that cast doubt on Amazon’s capability to impose its policies versus tapping sellerdata “The committee has interviewed employees that say these breaches typically occur,” Jayapal stated.

The collection of aggregate data is permitted under Amazon’s policies, simply not particular sellerdata Still, Jayapal argued that aggregate data might still offer Amazon with “detailed data” on particular item classifications.

“So you can set the rules of the game for your competitors, but not actually follow those same rules for yourself,” Jayapal stated.

Bezos likewise ignited fromRep Lucy McBath (D-GA) over Amazon’s capability to “systematically block” sellers from offering particular items, pointing out direct statement from a seller who thought she had actually been obstructed.

“I do not think that’s systematically what’s going on,” Bezos stated. “Third-party sellers in aggregate are doing extremely well on Amazon.”