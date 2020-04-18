Jeff Bezos Buys $16 Million New York City Apartment

Jeff Bezos might have simply paid tens of millions of {dollars} over asking worth for a New York City rental, however hey … for him it is like throwing a penny right into a fountain.

The richest dude on the planet simply dropped $16 mil on a 3-bedroom, 3,000 sq. foot residence within the Big Apple. And examine this out … the joint bought in 2018 for $11.5 mil.

Real property honchos say Jeff overpaid some for positive, however he has the next goal … actually. The Amazon chief’s new unit is smack dab under a penthouse and a couple of different items which he purchased final yr for a cool $80 mil.

So, now Bezos has four contiguous items within the status constructing. The finish sport is to attach the items into an enormous ass house, however development has but to start.

As we reported, Bezos is scooping up property left and proper coasts … he took David Geffin’s Bev Hills house off his fingers for $165 million … additionally final yr, after his divorce.