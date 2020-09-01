JEE: India holds crucial college exam amid Covid-19 fears

Most Popular
Pelosi’s office acknowledges indoor hair appointment, violating San Francisco Covid-19 restrictions
The recommendation followed Fox News reported that the owner of the hair salon, Erica Kious, was upset that Pelosi had actually broken...
Chris Stapleton says Black lives ‘absolutely’ matter, feels America he was living in is...
Stapleton told host Anthony Mason that the present minute has actually offered him a “broad awakening” about what's actually going on in the...
JBL adds noise cancellation and improved sweat resistance to its latest true wireless earbuds
JBL isn't a beginner to true wireless earbuds, however today the business is revealing a number of brand-new sets with noise...
President Trump Says He Doesn’t Want His Supporters Confronting Rioters
President Donald Trump informed Fox News' Laura Ingraham Monday night that he does not want his supporters to challenge left-wing protesters which...
Brother, Sister of Turkey-Based Uyghur Academic Reported Ill in Prison in Xinjiang
The brother and sister of a Uyghur academic living in exile are in bad health in prison...
German minister rules out new nationwide coronavirus lockdown – Panorama
Germany will not require another nationwide lockdown over the winter season to keep the coronavirus under control regardless of increasing infections, Health Minister...
Minor MLB Transactions: 9/1/20 – MLB Trade Rumors
By Connor Byrne|September 1, 2020 at 8:03 pm CDT Keeping up with the current minor relocations from around baseball ... The White Sox...