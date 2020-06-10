Jeb Bush’s Son Is Voting For Trump And His Reason Should Shame Every Republican Who Isn’t

George P. Bush, the son of former Florida governor Jeb Bush, has declared his intention to vote for President Trump in the upcoming election.

The news comes as several prominent Republican figures have reportedly either expressed no support for Trump, or have said flat-out that they would vote against him.

What makes Bush’s endorsement so interesting is the quite simple reason why that he stands behind the President, and why every true conservative and/or Republican should aswell.

“President Trump is the only thing standing between America and socialism,” he explained.

Of that, there might be no doubt. Please clap for Jeb’s son.

Have been impressed w/ @georgepbush since i have first met him yrs ago. He’s 100% right- @realDonaldTrump is “only thing standing between America and socialism.” Texas should be happy with him! I definitely am! https://t.co/NmAt9keXJl — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) June 10, 2020

Surprise Support

It can come as a surprise to listen to Jeb’s son come out on a single side as a man who ridiculed his father as low-energy and it has taken a few swipes at his uncle, former President George W. Bush.

But, if there were a bottom line, his statement could it be. America will slide towards socialism if Joe Biden wins the election and is yanked in every direction imaginable by people in his administration – the Elizabeth Warrens, the AOCs, etc. – who despise America in its current form.

The younger Bush also reminds voters that, well, ‘It’s the economy, stupid,’ once again.

“Even in a global pandemic where we have had to take unprecedented measures to protect public health, the economy is already returning,” George P. told the Dallas Morning News. “It’s clear, America and Texas will continue to be stronger than ever.”

George P. Bush says he can vote for President Trump. Thank God at least one Bush family member has some common sense. — JT Lewis (@thejtlewis) June 10, 2020

Biden-Socialism

If you don’t believe George P. Bush, then maybe you’ll believe communist Cuba when they say they too, support Biden.

“If the Republicans win … it’s a very negative scenario,” said Carlos Fernandez de Cossio, a senior Cuban official.

And Joe, who arises from an administration who tried to appease Cuba’s human rights abusers, has yet to publicly disavow their government’s support for his candidacy.

Just last month, Biden named Senator Bernie Sanders and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, two unabashed socialists and supporters of leftist dictatorships, to lead his policy agenda.

Bush gets it.

Thank you George, great honor! https://t.co/1WzkcvLpnR — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 10, 2020

Meanwhile, former Secretary of State Colin Powell announced that he won’t be voting for President Trump in November’s general election and recent reports have suggested former president Bush will not be voting for him as well.

If you’re not voting for Trump, you’re voting to dismantle America even as we know it.