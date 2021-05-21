Jeannie Mai Jenkins discusses past trauma and how mental health is perceived in the Asian community
Jeannie Mai Jenkins discusses past trauma and how mental health is perceived in the Asian community

TV Host and activist Jeannie Mai Jenkins sat down with Yahoo Finance’s Melody Hahm to discuss mental health awareness, being sexually abused as a child, and stigmas in the Asian community that include, ‘Don’t cause trouble.’

