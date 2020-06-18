Home Top Stories Jean Kennedy Smith death: JFK’s sister and envoy dies aged 92

Jean Kennedy Smith death: JFK’s sister and envoy dies aged 92

By
Jackson Delong
Jean Kennedy Smith, an American diplomat and the youngest sister of former President John F Kennedy, has died. She was 92.

Ms Smith was appointed an ambassador to Ireland under former President Bill Clinton, a post she served set for five years, and played an instrumental role in northern Ireland’s peace process.

More follows…

