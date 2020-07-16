JCPenney shouldn’t survive the pandemic. Here’s why it might

Still, JCPenney probably isn’t going belly up just yet. Ironically, the undeniable fact that these are the worst business conditions the company has ever faced could save your self it in the near term.

But JCPenney’s creditors, including lenders, landlords and vendors, have yet to publicly push for liquidation. This week they consented to give the company yet another two weeks to win approval of a turnaround plan it is working on.

Experts say that is partly because the creditors know they would get even significantly less than usual by forcing the company in to liquidation.

“What do they have to gain in pushing for liquidation?” said Neil Saunders, managing director and retail analyst at research firm GlobalData. “A liquidation of JCPenney isn’t going to raise much in the short-term. All the values are incredibly depressed. No one is in the market to buy these things. This is a reason for investors to find a short-term fix to keep things going.”

Chains like JCPenney, which are influenced by clothing sales, have been hit particularly hard during this pandemic, as millions have lost their jobs and millions more will work from home and not needing dress clothes

Clothes for vacation aren’t attempting to sell well, either, because many individuals are staying home. Many parents will most likely shift back-to-school shopping from clothes to technology if their children will again be learning remotely this fall.

Target TGT “Clothing is the weakest part of retail right now,” said Sarah Wyeth, chief credit analyst for retailers at Standard & Poor’s. “People aren’t buying office clothing, even business casual. And what they’re buying, they’re not going to malls. It’s on a journey towhere they are already going shopping for food, since they’re tending to make fewer trips.”

Malls can’t lose yet another tenant

Simon Property Group SPG Mall operatoris reported interested in buying the chain according to multiple news reports. Simon was part of the group that bought Forever 21 within that retailer’s bankruptcy process just before the pandemic hit US retailing. Simon didn’t respond to a request for comment.

It would sound right for Simon and other creditors to help keep JCPenney alive for the present time, experts say.

“These mall guys are desperately in need of tenants,” said Mark Cohen, the director of retail studies at Columbia University. “There isn’t anyone seeking to take anchor space in malls. If a landlord buys it, it will keep getting rent. The space doesn’t go dark and become a big black eye. And they can liquidate at will in the future when things improve. Propping it up and keeping the doors open would be the most expedient solution for the moment.”

Despite mall owners’ desires to keep retailers alive, even if only on life support, it’s by no means sure that JCPenney will survive this crisis. Retailers have been proven to file for bankruptcy with the intention of residing in business, simply to end up closing.

So JCPenney won’t of necessity win a reprieve, even when liquidation has little to provide its creditors at the moment.

“The next few weeks will undoubtedly be critical in determining the fate of JCPenney, said Reshmi Basu, an expert in retail bankruptcies at Debtwire.

“The lenders are working with advisers to assess the value of the property,” said Basu. “Historically, companies that file for bankruptcy without a plan in hand that has been agreed to by creditors end up liquidating.”

And even if it does obtain a short-term lease on life, experts do not see much chance of long-term survival for the company.

“The chance it will recover as a viable retailer is nil and none,” said Cohen.