JCPenney files bankruptcy – CNN

The firm stated it has a contract with the majority of its loan providers on the turn-around strategy that will certainly permit it to remain in company as an extra economically healthy and balanced firm, yet will certainly consist of shutting a yet unannounced variety of its 846 shops. As component of the turn-around procedure JCPenney organized to obtain an added $450 million from those loan providers to spend for procedures throughout the reconstruction.

The firm criticized the Covid-19 pandemic for the requirement to documents bankruptcy.

“Until this pandemic struck, we had made significant progress rebuilding our company under our Plan for Renewal strategy — and our efforts had already begun to pay off,” stated Chief Executive Officer JillSoltau “Implementing this financial restructuring plan through a court-supervised process is the best path to ensure that JCPenney will build on its over 100-year history to serve our customers for decades to come.”

.

Source link