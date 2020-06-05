JCPenney announces 154 stores set to close this summer

The firm, probably the most high-profile retailers to file for chapter safety after being hit exhausting by the coronavirus, mentioned it expects retailer closing gross sales to final round three months, and it’ll announce further closures within the coming weeks.

“While closing stores is always an extremely difficult decision, our store optimization strategy is vital to ensuring we emerge from both Chapter 11 and the COVID-19 pandemic as a stronger retailer with greater financial flexibility to allow us to continue serving our loyal customers for decades to come,” mentioned Jill Soltau, chief govt officer of JCPenney, in a press release.

Here’s the list of the 154 store locations set to close… Alabama: Covington Mall, in Andalusia Regency Square, in Florence Jackson Square, in Scottsboro Spanish Fort Town Center, in Spanish Fort Arizona: Little Creek Center, in Cottonwood Christown Spectrum, in Phoenix El Con Shopping Center, in Tucson Arkansas: Independence Center, in Batesville Conway Towne Center, in Conway Mellor Park Mall, in El Dorado The Fashion Center, in Harrison California: Rancho Del Chino Shopping Center, in Chino The JCPenney at 1228 Main Street, in Delano San Luis Plaza, in Los Banos Woodland Plaza, in Paso Robles Inland Center, in San Bernardino West Valley Mall, in Tracy Countryside Plaza, in Turlock Yreka Junction Mall, in Yreka Colorado: Durango Mall, in Durango The JCPenney at 135 Bockman Drive, in Fort Collins Greeley Mall, in Greeley River Landing Shopping Center, in Montrose Connecticut: Torrington Commons, in Torrington Florida: Desoto Square Mall, in Bradenton Coralwood Shopping Center, in Cape Coral Gulf Coast Town Center, in Fort Myers Regency Square Mall, in Jacksonville Eagle Ridge Mall, in Lake Wales Santa Rosa Shopping Center, in Mary Esther Orlando Fashion Square, in Orlando Lakeshore Mall, in Sebring Westshore Plaza, in Tampa Georgia: Georgia Square, in Athens Northlake Mall, in Atlanta Arbor Place Mall, in Douglasville Lakeshore Mall, in Gainesville Mount Berry Mall, in Rome Statesboro Mall, in Statesboro Hatcher Point Mall, in Waycross Idaho: Lewiston Shopping Center, in Lewiston Bonner Mall, in Ponderay Illinois: Northfield Square, in Bourbonnais River Oaks Shopping Center, in Calumet City University Mall, in Carbondale Freeport Mall, in Freeport Times Square Mall, in Mt. Vernon Indiana: Bedford Town Fair, in Bedford Concord Mall, in Elkhart NW Pavilion @ Michigan Road, in Indianapolis Kokomo Mall, in Kokomo River Point Mall, in Madison Muncie Mall, in Muncie Pilgrim Place Mall, in Plymouth Richmond Square, in Richmond Vincennes Plaza, in Vincennes Iowa: The JCPenney at 504 N Adams Street, in Carroll Marshalltown Mall, in Marshalltown Kansas: Flint Hills Village, in Emporia Liberal Plaza, in Liberal Central Mall, in Salina Kentucky: Green River Plaza, in Campbellsville Danville Manor Shopping Center, in Danville Bradford Square, in Hopkinsville Market Square, in Maysville Middlesboro Mall, in Middlesboro Town Square Mall, in Owensboro Louisiana: Acadiana Mall, in Lafayette Lakeside Shopping Center, in Metairie Regal Court Shopping Center, in Shreveport Maryland: Boulevard @ Box Hill, in Abingdon Woodmore Towne Center, in Lanham Country Club Mall, in La Vale Michigan: Alpena Mall, in Alpena Cadillac Shopping Center, in Cadillac The JCPenney at 408 E Mitchell St, in Petoskey Minnesota: Riverdale Village, in Coon Rapids Eden Prairie Center, in Eden Prairie Grove Square Shopping Center, in Maple Grove Kandi Mall, in Willmar Mississippi: Sawmill Square Mall, in Laurel Starkville Crossing, in Starkville Missouri: Bolger Square, in Independence Kirksville Shopping Center, in Kirksville Montana: Gallatin Valley Mall, in Bozeman Nebraska: Conestoga Mall, in Grand Island New Hampshire: West Street Shopping Center, in Keene Mountain Valley Mall, in North Conway Lilac Mall, in Rochester Upper Valley Plaza, in West Lebanon New Mexico: White Sands Mall, in Alamogordo New York: Finger Lakes Mall, in Auburn Batavia City Centre, in Batavia Roseland Shopping Center, in Canandaigua Sangertown Square Mall, in New Hartford Oswego Plaza, in Oswego Freedom Mall, in Rome Destiny USA, in Syracuse North Carolina: Henderson Square, in Henderson Biggs Park Shopping Center, in Lumberton Twin Rivers Mall, in New Bern North Hills Shopping Center, in Raleigh Richmond Plaza, in Rockingham Ohio: Chapel Hill Mall, in Akron Tri County Plaza, in Akron Carnation Mall, in Alliance Ashtabula Mall, in Ashtabula Governors Plaza, in Cincinnati Northtowne Mall, in Defiance Summit Square Shopping Center, in East Liverpool The Shoppes At Parma, in Parma Miami Valley Mall, in Piqua Oklahoma: Oakwood Mall, in Enid Tandy Town Shopping Center, in McAlester Town Center Plaza, in Midwest City Arrowhead Mall, in Muskogee Shawnee Mall, in Shawnee Tulsa Promenade, in Tulsa Oregon: Cascade Village, in Bend McMinnville Plaza, in McMinnville Garden Valley Mall, in Roseburg Salem Center, in Salem Pennsylvania: Clearview Mall, in Butler North Hanover Mall, in Hanover Beaver Valley Mall, in Monaca Monroeville Mall, in Monroeville Galleria @ Pittsburgh Mills, in Tarentum South Carolina: Anderson Mall, in Anderson Cross Creek Mall, in Beaufort Magnolia Mall, in Florence Myrtle Beach Mall, in Myrtle Beach Prince of Orange Mall, in Orangeburg Rock Hill Galleria, in Rock Hill South Dakota: University Mall, in Brookings Tennessee: Bradley Square, in Cleveland Columbia Mall, in Columbia Dyersburg Mall, in Dyersburg Kingsport Town Center, in Kingsport Foothills Mall, in Maryville Three Star Mall, in McMinnville Texas: Timber Creek Crossing, in Dallas Crossroads Mall, in Greenville West Hills Mall, in Huntsville Music City Mall, in Lewisville Lufkin Shopping Center, in Lufkin Palestine Mall, in Palestine Mirabeau Square, in Paris Utah: Layton Hills Mall, in Layton Cache Valley Mall, in Logan Vermont: Bennington Square, in Bennington Berlin Mall, in Berlin Virginia: Danville Mall, in Danville Colonial Mall, in Staunton Wisconsin: Crossroads Shopping Center, in Menomonee Falls

