JC Penney: US department store files for bankruptcy

American department store JC Penney has filed for bankruptcy changing into the newest firm to be hit by Covid-19.

The 118-year-old store sells clothes, cosmetics and jewelry at over 850 places throughout the nation. It employs greater than 80,000 individuals.

It filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Friday permitting it to restructure though it might now not pay its money owed.

JC Penney’s announcement comes after J Crew filed for bankruptcy final month.

There had been rumours of an impending bankruptcy after JC Penney missed curiosity funds in April.

An announcement from the corporate stated it has $500m (£400m) in money and has acquired financing commitments of $900m from lenders.

It stated some shops would shut in consequence.

“The coronavirus pandemic has created unprecedented challenges for our families, our loved ones, our communities, and our country,” chief government officer Jill Soltau stated in a press release.

JC Penney was based in Wyoming by James Cash Penney in 1902. His perception was that costs must be low, set and marked – a transfer away from the haggling that was commonplace on the time.

It survived the Great Depression and grew through the 20th Century. But with the introduction of on-line buying the corporate started to battle.

It has closed a whole lot of shops and 1000’s of jobs in recent times.

Last yr it reported gross sales of $10.7bn, a lower of greater than $7bn in 10 years.

‘Dreading this for years’

Many individuals have shared their reminiscences of the store on social media.

Jade Jurek wrote on Twitter: “Be honest – JC Penney was already in trouble. That being said, I have been a big fan because I actually bought my wedding dress from the store in 1987.”

Former workers and their kinfolk have additionally shared their reminiscences of the store.

Jennifer Grimes wrote on the corporate’s Facebook web page: “Love you guys. You were my high school and college job. I just placed a huge towel and sheets order this week and then heard of the bankruptcy today. Please do all you can to stay in business. I’m so sorry how e-commerce has hurt you.”

David Thomas stated: “Personally sad for me and have been dreading this for years. My dad was a JCP store manager, retired in the late 90s, and this was a wonderful profession for him. Those were good times and I am sad for those who have lost jobs with this news.”