JBS employee dies from COVID-19, one week before he would’ve retired

A Marshalltown man who labored on the JBS meatpacking plant died from COVID-19 final week. His household spoke to KCCI’s Beau Bowman and mentioned they blame the employer. “I was mad,” mentioned Maria Andrade, Jose Andrade-Garcia’s daughter. “I was. I had a lot of anger toward (JBS).” Andrade-Garcia was one week away from retiring from his job on the JBS meatpacking plant in Marshalltown, till he examined constructive for the coronavirus. Soon after, he died on a ventilator. Now, his household blames JBS for not implementing social distancing protocols quickly sufficient. “It would have been nice to see them care more for their employees,” mentioned Maria Andrade. In a press launch despatched on May 13, JBS mentioned it was screening for signs, bodily distancing staff from one one other, and making private protecting gear accessible to workers. The League of United Latin American Citizens is asking for obligatory weekly testing in any respect meatpacking services. Andrade-Garcia’s household echoes LULAC’s calls for and mentioned it is a matter of life and dying. “I think that would have saved my dad’s life,” mentioned Maria Andrade. JBS’s mitigation efforts had been put into place after almost 300 workers examined constructive for the virus at its Colorado plant. JBS additionally mentioned it is deeply saddened by the lack of Andrade-Garcia, including he was a dedicated crew member and a buddy to many. The firm mentioned it plans to proceed to supply assist to his household.

