

Price: $160.29

(as of Sep 05,2020 06:12:21 UTC – Details)



JBL Xtreme Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker (Blue)

Hear the bass, feel the bass, see the bass. Dual external passive radiators demonstrate just how powerful your speakers are

Splash proof means no more worrying about rain or spills; you can even clean it with running tap water. Just don’t submerge it

Take crystal clear calls from your speaker with the touch of a button thanks to the noise and echo cancelling speakerphone

Built-in rechargeable li-ion battery supports up to 15 hours of playtime and charges devices via dual USB ports

Wirelessly connect up to 3 smartphones or tablets to the speaker and take turns playing earth-shaking, powerful stereo sound

Power bank: Yes; Single USB charge out: 1 x 2A; Dual USB charge out: 2 x 1A.

Transducer: Woofer 2 x 63mm; Tweeter: 2 x 35mm