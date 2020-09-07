JBL T750BTNC Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Noise Cancellation – Black (JBLT750BTNCBLKAM)



JBL TUNE 750BTNC wireless headphones feature powerful JBL Pure Bass Sound and active noise cancelling for punchy bass and an immersive audio experience The lightweight over-ear design offers maximum comfort and sound quality while ready to travel everywhere you go with its compact foldable competence 15 hours of battery life which recharge in only 2 hours enables noise-free wireless playback Allowing connection with two Bluetooth devices simultaneously the multipoint connection makes sure you won’t miss a call on your phone while streaming videos on your tablet Keep your music playing endlessly with the included detachable audio cable which extends the noise-cancellation capability up to 30 hours JBL TUNE 750BTNC comes in various colors matching your personal style

JBL Pure Bass Sound

15H battery life with BT+NC and 2H recharging time

Active Noise Cancellation

Hands-free calls and Voice Assistants

Lightweight and foldable design

Included Components: Tune 750Btnc Headphone, Charging Cable, Qsg