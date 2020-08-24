JBL Quantum 200 – Wired Over-Ear Gaming Headphones – Black



JBL Quantum 200 over-ear gaming headset. The JBL Quantum range delivers a sound experience that transforms each headset into a crown for the everyday champion. The JBL Quantum 200 comes with the JBL Quantum Sound signature which gives every player the advantage of easily pinpointing incoming fire, hearing enemies creeping up from behind as well as feeling the roar of explosive action, all to enhance your gaming experience. Built by our team of acoustic engineers and tested extensively with gamers around the world so that every game is more immersive to give you a competitive edge. The JBL Quantum 200 gaming headset delivers an accurate soundscape so you can amplify all your epic gaming moments. Product details: Wired over ear gaming headset, JBL Quantum Sound signature, 3.5 mm and PC splitter connections, Flip-up boom microphone. For over 70 years, JBL has engineered the most precise, impressive sound found in big venues around the world. JBL’s mission and vision is to make life more connected, entertaining, personalized and productive. The company combines passion and purpose to design smart products, systems, software and services to connect people wherever they are.

In competitive gaming, sound is survival, and JBL knows great sound: From the thrill of tracking enemies in FPS games, to engaging in epic MOBA battles, the JBL Quantum 200 amplifies every victory on PC, Mac, Xbox, PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

Features JBL Quantum Sound Signature which is engineered for accuracy and delivers immersive gaming audio for a competitive edge, so users never have to miss a step, shot or jump during gameplay

JBL Quantum 200 gaming headset incorporates a flip-up boom microphone with echo cancelling technology, allowing users to focus on their teammates’ voice rather than background noise, for crystal clear communication.

Memory foam ear cushions on the JBL Quantum 200 gaming headset are covered in soft PU leather, providing comfort for marathon sessions, plus 3.5 mm and PC splitter connections for multi-platform gaming on PC, Mac, Xbox, PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

Items delivered: JBL Quantum 200 wired over ear gaming headset with flip-up boom mic in black, compatible with PC, Mac, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, mobile and VR.