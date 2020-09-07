JBL GO2 – Waterproof Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker – Mint

By
Jasyson
-


Price: $29.95
(as of Sep 07,2020 10:39:19 UTC – Details)


JBL go2 waterproof Ultra portable Bluetooth speaker – Mint

Wireless Bluetooth streaming
5 hours of playtime
IPX7 waterproof
Speakerphone
Audio cable input

Post Views: 17

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR