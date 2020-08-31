JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker Bundle with Hardshell Protective Case -Dusty Pink



JBL Flip 5 A full–featured waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker with surprisingly powerful sound. Wirelessly connect up to 2 smartphones or tablets to the speaker and take turns playing impressive stereo sound. All Purpose, All Weather Companion JBL Flip 5 is the next generation in the award–winning Flip series; it is a portable Bluetooth speaker that delivers surprisingly powerful stereo sound. This compact speaker is powered by a 3000mAh rechargeable Li–ion battery that offers 12 hours of continuous, high–quality audio playtime. Sporting durable, waterproof fabric materials that are available in 6 vibrant colors, Flip 5 is the all purpose, all weather companion that takes the party everywhere. Pair two JBL partyboost-compatible speakers together for stereo sound or link multiple JBL partyboost-compatible speakers to create a bigger party. Includes Hard Case This kit offers up the Flip 5 Dusty Pink with a Protective Hard Case with a rigid structured surface covered in tough nylon. The soft interior protects the speaker with an elastic band that secures the speaker firmly in place. The lid of the case organizes your cables and charger with a mesh pouch with ample space. Carry the care with a removable clip on sturdy strap. Store your Flip Bluetooth speaker inside, and secure in place with a heavy–duty zipper.

