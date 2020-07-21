JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker Bundle with Hardshell Protective Case – Black



Price: $105.70

(as of Jul 21,2020 02:48:10 UTC – Details)



JBL Flip 5 A full–featured waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker with surprisingly powerful sound. Wirelessly connect up to 2 smartphones or tablets to the speaker and take turns playing impressive stereo sound. All Purpose, All Weather Companion JBL Flip 5 is the next generation in the award–winning Flip series; it is a portable Bluetooth speaker that delivers surprisingly powerful stereo sound. This compact speaker is powered by a 3000mAh rechargeable Li–ion battery that offers 12 hours of continuous, high–quality audio playtime. Sporting durable, waterproof fabric materials that are available in 6 vibrant colors, Flip 5 is the all purpose, all weather companion that takes the party everywhere. It also features a built–in noise and echo cancelling speakerphone for crystal clear conference calls, and JBL Connect+ technology that can wirelessly links more than 100 JBL Connect+ enabled speakers together to amplify the listening experience. With a simple button press, you can activate and talk to Siri or Google Now from your JBL Flip 5. Includes Hard Case This kit offers up the Flip 5 Black with a Protective Hard Case with a rigid structured surface covered in tough nylon. The soft interior protects the speaker with an elastic band that secures the speaker firmly in place. The lid of the case organizes your cables and charger with a mesh pouch with ample space. Carry the care with a removable clip on sturdy strap. Store your Flip Bluetooth speaker inside, and secure in place with a heavy–duty zipper.

A full–featured IPX7 waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker with surprisingly powerful sound

This speaker is powered by a 3000 mAh rechargeable Li–ion battery that offers 12 hours of continuous, Audio playtime