JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker Bundle with divvi! Protective Hardshell Case – Gray

JBL Flip 5Take your tunes on the go with the powerful JBL Flip 5. Our lightweight Bluetooth speaker goes anywhere. Bad weather? Not to worry. With its waterproof design, you can rock out to our signature sound rain or shine. Move more. Pair two JBL PartyBoost–compatible speakers together for stereo sound or link multiple JBL PartyBoost–compatible speakers to create a bigger party. Enjoy more than 12 hours of play time for your favorite music. Stand it vertical or horizontal and be bold with your choice of 11 vibrant colours. Feel your music. Flip 5’s all new racetrack–shaped driver delivers high output. Enjoy booming bass in a compact package. Don’t sweat the small stuff like charging your battery. Flip 5 gives you more than 12 hours of playtime. Keep the music going longer and louder with JBL’s signature sound. Bring your speakers anywhere. Pool party? Perfect. Sudden cloudburst? Covered. Bash on the beach? Flip 5 is IPX7 waterproof up to three–feet deep for fearless outdoor entertainment. PartyBoost allows you to pair two JBL PartyBoost–compatible speakers together for stereo sound or link multiple JBL PartyBoost–compatible speakers to pump up your party.divvi! Hardshell Speaker CaseKeeping the Flip 5 speaker blemmish free is easy as putting on a slipper. divvi! hardshell case lines the inner shell with a soft velvet lining that won’t leave a mark. Secure the speaker with the elastic band keeping the speaker snuggly in place. The EVA foam body protects your music from taking bumps and bruises from the ride. Need to bring the charger or cables along as well? Great! divvi! includes a storage compartment that keeps Flip 4/Flip 5 accessories organized neatly in the lid. When you need to get back on the road, zip up every thing safely inside.

Flip 5: Sounds better than ever with tuned JBL signature sound. – Bring the party anywhere with a full 12 hours of playback. – Make a splash with IPX7 waterproof design. – Crank up the fun with PartyBoost.

Battery type: Lithium–ion Polymer 17.28Wh (Equivalent to 3.6V 4800mAh) – Battery charge time: 2.5 hours (5V/3A) – Music playtime: up to 12 hours (varies by volume level and audio content)

divvi! Hardshell Case: EVA Foam Body protects the FLIP 4 and 5 portable Speakers – Soft velvet lining with nylon strap cradle – Storage compartment keeps accessories neatly organized – Blue Zipper with two pulls fasten case quickly