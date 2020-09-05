JBL FLIP 5 – Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker Made From 100% Recycled Plastic – Green (Eco Edition)



Same bold sound. New bold design – made from 90% recycled plastic.Take your tunes on the go with the powerful JBL Flip 5 Eco edition. Our lightweight Bluetooth speaker goes anywhere. Bad weather? Not to worry. With its waterproof design, you can rock out to our Signature Sound rain or shine. Move more. Pair two JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers together for stereo sound or link multiple JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers to create a bigger party. Enjoy more than 12 hours of play time for your favorite music.

Wireless Bluetooth Streaming

12 hours of playtime

IPX7 waterproof

Premium JBL Sound Quality

Made with 100 Recycled Plastic

Power source type: Battery Powered

Connector type: 3.5mm Stereo