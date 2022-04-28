April 30 is International Jazz Day. It was first celebrated in 2012, and its decision to establish such a day was announced by UNESCO in 2011. Every year on that day in Armenia there are jazz fireworks, this year is no exception.

An exclusive jazz concert entitled “Gary Kyosayan and Friends” will take place on April 30 at 8 pm at Aram Khachaturian Concert Hall. By the way, this year April 27 also marks the 75th birthday of composer and jazzman Gary Kyosayan, so the jubilee concert and Jazz Day are combined. Works by Gary Kyosayan, Ray Charles, Etta James, Grover Washington Jr. and Paul Desmond will be performed. There will also be premieres with the participation of Gary Kyosayan jazz quartet and talented artists: Marbi, Zara Markosyan, Sona Umroyan, Karina Ignatyan, Alla Sahakyan, Artak Nersisyan (Mr. Harmonica), Armen Avetisyan (Free Form Band) and others. So, a big jazz holiday is expected.

As for Gary Kyosayan, it should be noted that he has rightly been described as a jazz nobleman due to his unique music. The musician started his jazz career in the early 1970s and was one of the pioneers of jazz in Armenia, especially intellectual jazz, creating the first jazz trio. Gary Kyosayan was the first to open an international jazz club in Yerevan, the “Interjazz Club”, which was a desirable place for foreigners.

Gary Kyosayan is the author of more than 100 works. He values ​​spiritual nourishment through art. He is convinced that individuals also play an important role in bringing quality art to the masses, and he is the torchbearer of that mission.

Gohar HAKOBYAN

“Aravot” daily

27.04.2022: