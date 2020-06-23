Jays x-Five Wireless Review | NDTV Gadgets 360

There are plenty of wireless headphones designed for under Rs. 5,000 today, & most of these options are from brands that the majority of us might not even have been aware of or know very little about. That’s why we believe it is particularly refreshing when a recognised brand with a history of creating good services and products gives the segment a shot. Today, we’re reviewing a new budget wireless headset from Swedish boutique headphone maker Jays.

The Jays x-Five Wireless is priced at Rs. 3,499 in India, and does little more than function as a fundamental wireless on-ear headset. However, the Jays brand name ensures that we are expectant of big things from these headphones in terms of sound quality. Does the Jays x-Five Wireless surpass these expectations? Find out in our review.

The x-Five Wireless is just a basic, wireless, on-ear headset

Jays x-Five Wireless Review

We’ve arrive at expect notably ordinary design in the budget wireless segment, and our first impressions of the Jays x-Five Wireless weren’t too great. There’s a lot of plastic on the frames of the ear cups and parts of the headband, and the device did not feel especially sturdy. It was also rather simple to remove and re-attach the ear padding, which raised some questions as to how securely they’ll stay in place. During our time with the headset though, we didn’t have any problems with this – they stayed in place securely enough.

The left ear cup features a Micro-USB port for charging, while the right one has controls for volume, playback, power, and a 3.5mm jack for wired connectivity. There can also be a microphone and an indicator light on the proper.

The outer parts of the ear cups are metal with a Jays logo, but the dull finish makes these headphones feel like an inexpensive pair. The Jays x-Five Wireless is light, and the padding around the ear cups and the headband is decent enough, making for a reasonably comfortable fit. Sound isolation is average considering that that is an on-ear headset, while sound leakage is mild and is really a problem at high volumes.

When it concerns specifications, there are many hits and misses for the Jays x-Five Wireless. The headset has 40mm drivers and a frequency response array of 32-18,000Hz. There is Bluetooth 4.1, and support for the SBC and AAC Bluetooth codecs is listed. However, all through our testing, we unearthed that the headset only caused the SBC codec – multiple devices including different Android smartphones and a MacBook Air were used to confirm this.

The Jays x-Five Wireless has a claimed battery life of 20 hours, and we could come near to this figure during our testing. While this isn’t the most effective battery life we’ve seen on full-size headphones, it’s pretty good for a headset that costs under Rs. 4,000.

Charging is through a Micro-USB port

Jays x-Five Wireless performance

We may not have already been entirely impressed with the specifications and design of the Jays x-Five Wireless, but it composed for this with good sound quality. Despite the limitations of the SBC Bluetooth codec and the less-than-ideal sound isolation, the drivers in this headset are particularly well tuned, and produce sound that is far beyond the product quality that we’d typically be prepared to hear for Rs. 3,499.

We tested the headphones with a variety of source devices, including a OnePlus 7T Pro (Review), an Apple iPad mini (2019), and a MacBook Air. While we largely paid attention to music using streaming services, we also tried some high-resolution sound files and videos, and also used the Jays x-Five Wireless as a hands-free headset for calls.

Kicking things off with Calabria by Rune, the Jays x-Five Wireless did not quite produce the kind of sound we were expecting; there is definitely bass to be heard, however it isn’t the punchy, aggressive kind that pushes it self above the rest of the sound. Instead, you receive balanced sound output that offers the entire frequency range due attention. While this track is a fast-paced dance number, we quite enjoyed to be able to hear detail in the mid-range in addition to some brightness at the top.

This balanced sonic signature also meant a fair quantity of detail could possibly be heard, especially in the mid-range and highs. This was better audible in tracks with vocals, like the peppy Palast remix of Party Monster by The Weeknd. We did sporadically hear some shrillness in the highs, but this made for exceptional detail and a strong sense of direction and spaciousness in the soundstage. The vocals stayed strong along side the lows and highs, making for an immersive, loud, and appealing sound.

Pulling out some of our more eclectic tracks, we played Pino D’Angio’s Italian pop classic Okay Okay, and were quite impressed with just how much more of the track we could hear – especially D’Angio’s raspy vocals. There was also plenty of a reaction to be heard in the bass, but unlike most headphones as of this price, it didn’t audibly overpower all of those other range.

Finally, we used the Jays x-Five Wireless headphones for voice calls. The experience wasn’t terrible, but largely depended on ambient conditions. Voice quality could be good on both ends of the call in quiet environments, but in less-than-ideal conditions (which is what we had to cope with most of the time), sound was a bit unclear and the microphone also picked up plenty of background noise. While the functionality works, this set of headphones is intended for music.

Noise isolation is significantly less than ideal on the x-Five Wireless headphones

Verdict

Brands such as Boat and Ant Audio offer affordable wireless on-ear headphones for less than Rs. 1,500 today, but you’d absolutely be better off spending a bit more. If you’re looking for step-by-step, vibrant, and clean sound, there isn’t such a thing better than the Jays x-Five Wireless you could buy at under Rs. 4,000 in India today.

The design and specifications aren’t ideal even for the price, nevertheless the Jays x-Five Wireless comprises for these shortcomings having its excellent sound quality and decent battery life. It’s a unique offering in a segment that sees hardly any experimentation, also it gives buyers the option of an established, reputed brand without breaking the lender. The x-Five Wireless is certainly our favourite pair of budget on-ear headphones right now.

Price: Rs. 3,499

Pros

Detailed sound

Balanced sonic signature

Decent battery life

Great value for the money

Cons

Only SBC Bluetooth codec

Some issues with build quality

Average voice call quality

Ratings (out of 5)

Design/ comfort: 3

Audio quality: 3.5

Battery life: 4

Value for money: 4.5

Overall: 3.5

