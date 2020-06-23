Jays m-Five True Wireless Earbuds With Touch Controls, Voice Assistant Support Launched in India

Jays m-Five true wireless (TWS) earbuds have now been launched by the Swedish manufacturer Jays in India. The new TWS earbuds come in two colour options and so are available to purchase via major e-retailers, including Headphone Zone India. The company claims that the earbuds supply to 4.5 hours of battery life for a passing fancy charge. They also include Bluetooth v5.0 and touch controls support for “a more immersive listening experience.” The earbuds case has a USB Type-C port for charging.

Jays m-Five TWS earbuds price in India

Jays m-Five TWS earbuds come with a cost of Rs. 4,999 in India, the company in a press note unveiled. They are offered in Black and Grey colour options and will be purchased via Amazon, Flipkart, and Headphone Zone India web site. Customers may also grab the earbuds from offline shops such as Croma and Apple Premium Resellers.

Jays m-Five TWS earbuds specifications

The company claims that the new Jays m-Five are made for “motion and workouts.” These would be the third earbuds in the business’s motion (m) series. The TWS earbuds come with Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity along with IPX5 water and dust resistance rating. They also feature 6mm dynamic driver and a distance range of as much as 20 metres.

Additionally, the Jays m-Five earbuds are said to provide 4.5 hours of music playback on a single charge and a complete 18 hours of playback with the charging case. The earbuds case includes LED light indicators to denote the rest of the battery level. It also contains a USB Type-C port for charging.

The earbuds have universal touch controls to allow clients to perform multiple tasks on-the-go such as controlling music and taking calls. The earbuds also support Google Assistant and Apple’s Siri voice assistant. They come with three different-sized ear tips to ensure maximum comfort. Lastly, the Jays m-Five weigh 5.9 grams each.

