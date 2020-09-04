Jaylen Brown calls Celtics’ last-second loss to Raptors a ‘disgrace’

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The Boston Celtics were 0.5 seconds away from taking a commanding 3-0 lead in their Eastern Conference semifinal series against the defending champion Toronto Raptors.

But after Raptors forward OG Anunoby shook free for a stunning buzzer-beating 3-pointer that saw Toronto escape with a heart-stopping 104-103 victory, Celtics forward Jaylen Brown didn’t attempt to hide his disgust over allowing the Raptors to survive — and remain in the series as a result.

“That was just a f—ing disgrace at the end of the game,” Brown said. “That was just terrible.

“No way we should have lost that game. I take responsibility for that. Not just that play, but a lot of the plays before. And it happens. This is the NBA playoffs. Either you let them gain momentum or you come back and be ready to play next game.”

It looked like the Celtics had all but ended Toronto’s quest to defend its title after Kemba Walker made a ridiculous play to split a double-team by Raptors guard Fred VanVleet and center Marc Gasol, get into the lane and throw a no-look bounce pass to Daniel Theis for a dunk with 0.5 seconds left to give the Celtics a 103-101 lead.

But as Toronto attempted to inbound the ball — with 7-foot-5 Tacko Fall, having subbed in for Walker, defending the inbounds pass against Kyle Lowry, who is listed at 6 feet — there was a miscommunication between Jayson Tatum and Brown as Anunoby ran along the baseline to the opposite corner…