Jaybird Vista True Wireless Bluetooth Sport Waterproof Earbud Premium Headphones – Black

Feeling the flow, lost in the moment, in the zone—whatever you call that Place that lies beyond limits, we built Vista to help you go, but never go quiet. Vista, along with its always-ready, stashable charging case, offers an unparalleled battery life, Premium sound quality and an earth-proof IPX7 construction that allows you to weather any workout.

The lightest, most compact, and most advanced headphones we’ve ever made feature industry-leading battery life and #EARTHPROOF shock, dust, water, and sweat-resistant IPX7 construction. Vista expands the horizon of your active audio experience. Frequency band: 2.4 GHz.

EARTHPROOF Fully waterproof crushproof dropproof and sweatproof IPX7 construction ensures Vista can withstand any workout running or weather conditions (Meets MIL-SPEC STD810G standards)

ALWAYS READY Vista gives you 6 hours of audio on a full charge plus 10 more in the compact charging case for 16 hours of total charge and 32 hours If using one bud alone A 5-minute quick charge offering an hour of playtime

CONNECTED Vista’s cutting-edge JBS1 true wireless bluetooth technology ensures high quality zero-lag stereo sound for music and calls and a reliable connection that pairs easily with your phone every time

GO LIGHT Vista’s earbuds are among the smallest and lightest premium headphones on the market meaning that you’ll literally forget you’re wearing them

LOCKED IN Three sizes of interchangeable ear gels ensure a secure ultra-comfortable fit that feels weightless while you stay active

FIND YOUR FLOW The Jaybird iOS and Android app gives you infinite EQ control over Vista’s highly efficient 6 millimeter drivers for an unmatched custom audio experience

STASH IT The compact low-profile charging case makes carrying and charging Vista effortless

FIND MY BUDS Keep track of your wireless earbuds through the Jaybird app