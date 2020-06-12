Jay-Z’s Team ROC Calls for Dismissal of Charges for Charleston Peaceful Protester



Jay-Z and his social justice crew are going after the Charleston PD, claiming officers violated the constitutional rights of a peaceable protester by hauling him off in handcuffs.

Jay’s Team, ROC, is outraged over the arrest of Givionne “Gee” Jordan Jr., who instructed police he loves and respects them throughout a May 31 peaceable protest. Givionne wasn’t even within the faces of the cops whereas talking to them … he was 20-feet away.

Still, they arrested him for disobeying a lawful order, and though he was launched on $465 bond … Team ROC says Gee continues to be dealing with expenses, and has an upcoming courtroom date. That would not sit effectively with Jay-Z and co.

Right after the arrest, lawyer Jordan Siev despatched a letter to the Charleston PD calling it “unconstitutional,” and demanded self-discipline for the officers accountable and a dismissal of the costs … however to no avail.

Instead, an lawyer for the PD wrote again … “The City is continuing to navigate through the unprecedented and violent attack by rioters on the City and its citizens on Saturday May 30, 2020, and continues to hold the safety and security of citizens and visitors as a top priority.”

Team ROC calls that response “lackluster,” and say it deflects from Jordan Jr.’s case and the request to dismiss it.