Jay-Z takes out full-page ads in newspapers across the country in dedication to George Floyd

The advert is captioned, “in dedication to George Floyd. #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd,” and quotes a passage from a speech made by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Selma, Al. in 1965.

“So we’re going to stand up amid horses. We’re going to stand up right here, amid the belly-clubs. We’re going to stand up right here amid police dogs, if they have them,” the advert quotes King. “We’re going to stand up amid tear gas! We’re going to stand up amid anything they can muster up, letting the world know that we are determined to be free!”

Along with Jay-Z, the letter is signed by the dad and mom of Botham Jean, DJ Henry and Antwon Rose II, younger black males all tragically killed by police, in addition to Van Jones, Charlamagne tha God, Angela Rye, an lawyer for the Floyd household, and a number of other activists from organizations like The Innocence Project and Until Freedom.

Team ROC (the philanthropic arm of Jay-Z’s Roc Nation) joined with the others to place the advert in Tuesday editions of The New York Times, The Denver Post, The Chicago Tribune, The Los Angeles Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Austin American Statement, The Orlando Sentinel and The Atlanta Journal Constitution, amongst a number of different newspapers.