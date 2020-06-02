Jay-Z and Roc Nation Take Out Full-Page Ads Dedicated to George Floyd

Click here to read the full article.

On Tuesday, Jay-Z and Team Roc, the philanthropic arm of Roc Nation, took out full-page newspaper adverts throughout the U.S. devoted to the reminiscence of George Floyd, whose demise by the hands of Minneapolis final week has sparked ongoing nationwide protests.

Team Roc partnered with the households of Floyd and others who’ve misplaced family members to police violence, in addition to attorneys and activists, so as to make the adverts potential.

The advert consists of an prolonged quote from Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., from a March 1965 handle in Selma, Alabama. “A man dies when he refuses to stand up for that which is right,” it reads. “A man dies when he refuses to stand up for justice. A man dies when he refuses to take a stand for that which is true. So we’re going to stand up amid horses. We’re going to stand up right here, amid the billy-clubs. We’re going to stand up right here amid police dogs, if they have them. We’re going to stand up amid tear gas!”

Signees of the advert — which was printed within the New York Times, the Chicago Tribune and the Philadelphia Enquirer, amongst others — embody Jay-Z, the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, Van Jones’ Reform Alliance and the Women’s Global Initiative. They additionally embody the mother and father of Botham Jean, DJ Henry and Antwon Rose II, all of whom had been unarmed black civilians killed by law enforcement officials.

