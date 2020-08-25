Jay Osmond reveals he had a ‘mini stroke’: ‘I don’t want to alarm anyone’

“I didn’t want to alarm anyone so I hadn’t said this earlier,” Osmond composed. “A couple of months ago, I came really close to a stroke. BP over 200. They said I had a mini stroke.”

DONNY OSMOND’S SON JOSH GETS MARRIED TO SUMMER FELSTED IN INTIMATE BACKYARD WEDDING

“This was brought on by stresses I was under,” he continued. “I went on a couple of medications and have been trying to keep calm. Because of some stresses (non-work related) ￼my BP has been a little high again. My angel Karina has been helping me deal with it…(I had a couple of people ask me about this and I didn’t want the rumors to get around) ￼Love you all.”

Osmond has 3 kids from his marital relationship to Kandilyn Harris They separated in 2011, then he remarried Karen Randall on May 19, 2014.

The Osmond household has actually been having problem with health issues since late. Jimmy Osmond suffered a stroke while performing on phase in the U.K. production of “Peter Pan” in late 2018.

DONNY AND MARIE OSMOND ON VEGAS LEGACY: OUR JOB IS TO ENTERTAIN, NOT PREACH

“On the night of Thursday, December 27, after pressing through the night’s efficiency of ‘Peter Pan’ at Birmingham Hippodrome, Jimmy Osmond was driven directly to the healthcare facility and identified with a stroke. He is grateful for all the well desires and will be taking time out in the …