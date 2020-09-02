Jay Monahan: When it’s safe, we will have fans at PGA Tour events

When will fans go back to the PGA Tour? The response is still unidentified.

This week’s Tour Championship marks the 14 th straight competition played without fans considering that the PGA Tour stopped its schedule in March since of the COVID-19 pandemic. Asked on Wednesday at East Lake when that may alter, Tour commissioner Jay Monahan didn’t supply much clearness.

“Just given the consistently fluid nature of the virus and the way different communities are responding, each discussion is a different discussion,” Monahan stated. “So, you may see different tournaments returning at different levels as we get into the end of the year and into ’21.”

Monahan did expose that the Tour will hold its very first pro-am considering that the play interruption later on this month at the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship Pro- ams have been used the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA Tour Champions considering that those circuits rebooted their schedules.

The commissioner likewise stated the Tour prepares to move into Phase II of a five-phase return strategy this fall, although he didn’t supply specifics for each stage.

“When we feel like it’s safe to return fans out here, that’s when fans will return,” he stated. “We owe that to them, to make certain that we seem like we’re supported in your area in every market we play in, that that …