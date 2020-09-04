Jay Cutler rumored to be dating Tomi Lahren and Twitter is shook

Southern California is formally the baseball capital of the world by Amy Kaplan

Former Broncos, Bears and Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler is rumored to be gotten in touch with conservative talking-head Tomi Lahren.

Well, Jay Cutler‘s obviously has a brand-new love interest after his divorce fromKristin Cavallari Rumors are swirling that the previous NFL quarterback is getting close with conservative analyst Tomi Lahren.

This is definitely a fascinating set, however it stays to be seen if this is simply a rebound for the previous Broncos, Bears and Dolphins quarterback or if this might be a severe relationship that has some legs.

Nevertheless, when the reports began swirling about the possible love connection, there were some strong viewpoints on the couple drifting around on Twitter.

Twitter responds to the reports ofJay Cutler dating Tomi Lahren The actions vary from utter shock to “that makes sense” and whatever in between.

if jay cutler is in fact dating tomi lahren i hope kristen cavalari gets back at him by dating ben shapiro — Sean Yoo &#x 1f680; (@SeanYoo) September 3, 2020