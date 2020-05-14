Jay Cutler honors ex Kristin Cavallari in Mother’s Day message posted 2 weeks after divorce news

It’s been precisely two weeks since Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler broke the news that they’re getting a divorce. And whereas their divorce filings have hinted at acrimonious emotions between the separating spouses, they’re pushing previous that in honor of Mother’s Day.

On Sunday, former NFL quarterback Cutler posted a photograph of his actuality star ex with their three youngsters: Camden, 7, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 4.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms,” he wrote. “These three little ones picked a good one.”

The sort word prompted Cavallari to reply with a coronary heart emoji. And whereas some followers accused the Very Cavallari star of hacking her soon-to-be-ex-husband’s Instagram account to provide herself some love, reviews that the previous couple have reached a short lived custody settlement for his or her youngsters recommend that issues might have thawed between them.

The 33-year-old former Laguna Beach star, in the meantime, marked the vacation with two posts of her one: one in honor of her personal mom, and one other expressing her love for the three youngsters she and Cutler share.

It’s been a whirlwind few weeks for the celebrities, who married in 2013. Shortly after coming back from unexpectedly prolonged quarantine in the Bahamas, Cutler and Cavallari introduced their spilt in late April. While their divorce announcement instructed a united entrance, divorce filings have revealed friction, with Cavallari accusing the previous Chicago Bear of “punishing” her by allegedly blocking the acquisition of a brand new residence. Her submitting additionally cites “marital misconduct” on Cutler’s half.

