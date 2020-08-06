Jay Cutler DELETES His Instagram After Kristin Cavallari & Stephen Colletti’s Reunion Pic!

Jay Cutler is no longer on Instagram!

Hours after the world witnessed a nostalgic reunion for the ages between former beaus and Laguna Beach co-stars Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti, the 37-year-old retired NFL quarterback ditched the social media platform — and of course, it wasn’t a coincidence.

As it turns out, Cutler did NOT appreciate seeing his estranged wife cuddling up with her old flame amid their divorce and the onslaught of public opinions that came with it. A source told E! News of the situation:

“In the wake of the photo, Jay was getting a lot of heat on social media. He was over it and deleted his account.”

Oop!

It’s unclear what type of comments were being made to Jay, specifically, but we can’t imagine they were as nice as what was left under Kristin and Stephen’s pic. Either way, we’ll never know because as of Wednesday night, his account @IfJayHadInstagram had vanished.

