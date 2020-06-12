‘Jaws,’ the ultimate summer movie, meets the age of coronavirus

Covid-19, of course, is just a different kind of unseen threat, triggering a shutdown of most public venues. Many of those companies are returning, despite the undeniable fact that an understanding of the virus and its transmission continues to build up and evolve.

Perhaps that’s why, for most, the water doesn’t look especially inviting yet. You can enjoy casino gambling, cruise ships, football stadiums, concert halls and theme parks — without of necessity wanting to heed the call of the business-minded mayor in “Jaws,” Amity’s Larry Vaughn, and become the first dive in.

“Jaws” provides an appropriate metaphor in more ways than one, to the extent that empty theaters are a potent symbol of coronavirus’ effects.

The Steven Spielberg movie’s success in 1975 is largely viewed as the beginning of the summer blockbuster, followed couple of years later by “Star Wars.” That changed the way movies were distributed and marketed, with big, sweeping rollouts supported by lavish TELEVISION ad campaigns. (A Frontline documentary about “Jaws” and its own impact on movie-going was titled “The Monster That Ate Hollywood.”)

Even with theaters scheduled to reopen in July, this will surely be the quietest summer became synonymously with movie-going. It’s possible the summer isn’t entirely lost. Warner Bros. (like CNN, part of WarnerMedia) is still hoping to release “Tenet” — the latest mind-bending concept from “The Dark Knight” director Christopher Nolan — in July, followed by Disney’s live-action “Mulan.” Still, most of the year’s big movies were postponed when the lockdown began. Social distancing wil dramatically reduce the number of patrons per theater, and no one knows how consumers will balance their enthusiasm to see these films against health concerns. Some of that will be determined by how differing people assess risk. Based on early indications, some have clearly determined that the odds of contracting coronavirus — and having a poor outcome from this — are not that bad. Nevertheless, the odds of experiencing a shark attack are awfully low, which didn’t keep a generation that saw “Jaws” in theaters from eyeing the ocean guardedly. Such fears aren’t always rational, and speaking personally as a youngster who had an active imagination, just jumping in a pool that summer felt like an act of courage. If you’re currently apprehensive about venturing out to a confined space with strangers all day, to paraphrase the tagline from yet another Steven Spielberg movie, you’re not alone. According to a CNN poll , folks are “about evenly split” within their comfort level toward returning to old routines, with a starker division along political lines. The desire to come back to some semblance of normalcy ultimately depends on various facets, many of which are beyond our control. They include the hope that fellow citizens will help mitigate the risks by following public-health directions. In “Jaws,” simply because one family go swimming quickly prompted the others to join them, a sly commentary on human nature. The major difference with a pandemic is that even if you do not choose to go splash around, there’s still reason to worry about being in close contact with the ones that do. Granted, the degree of danger connected with coronavirus isn’t evenly distributed. But with regards to the nagging uncertainties connected with an enemy we can’t see — a Great White Shark under the waves, or a tiny virus in the air — in the broadest sense, most people are in the same boat.

Source link