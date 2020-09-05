Jawahir Roble: The trailblazing referee told that football ‘is a man’s game’

No longer safe in their own house, Roble’s household got away to England when she was simply ten years old.

She still keeps in mind the journey and her moms and dads informing her not to speak with anybody till they got to the airport.

“I never, ever, in a million years, dreamed of leaving Somalia,” she told CNN Sport.

“We struggled a lot as a family because imagine […] nobody speaks English in a whole new country. Who is going to fill out the papers? It was difficult.”

Refuge in the UK

The one favorable for the household was their ultimate place– a home in the shadows of England’s house of football, Wembley Stadium.

Substituting the beaches of Somalia for a garden in London wasn’t constantly the simplest shift however as long as a football was at her feet, Roble and her brother or sisters enjoyed.

” I believe football was a little escape path for us since we would bring …