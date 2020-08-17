Jason Wright named president of Washington Football Team

“I’m a football player first,” Wright stated in an interview with GMA. “ … And then [I] became a businessman and cut my teeth … helping some of the most complex and most important organizations around the world transform over the last few years. So for me, it’s personal, an opportunity to help bring together my two worlds in a really unique way in a really unique time. And the fact that I happen to be Black, and the most qualified person for this, is a boost.”

Wright’s hire was a surprise, as the team firmly secured the relocation while settlements were completed in current days. He was not somebody whose name was regularly discussed in league circles as a prime prospect for an executive task with an NFL team. Washington informed couple of staff members about his possible hire, however those who fulfilled Wright throughout the procedure left extremely amazed, an individual with understanding of the scenario stated.

“He is flat-out special. He’s the total package,” stated Mike McCartney, an NFL representative who represented Wright throughout his playing profession. “I can’t say enough exemplary things about him, and it’s about who he is as a man, his character. … He’s hard-working and puts his family first.”