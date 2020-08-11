Jason Witten reveals why he left the Cowboys for the Raiders

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 29: Jason Witten #82 of the Dallas Cowboys waves to fans as he leaves the field after the win versus the Washington Redskins at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Arlington,Texas (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Former Cowboys tight end Jason Witten reveals the factor he left Dallas for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Football fans have actually been utilized to seeing tight end Jason Witten using the Dallas Cowboys star on his helmet. He belonged to the Cowboys because he was chosen in the 3rd round of the 2003 NFL Draft and was highlighted of semi-retirement by group owner Jerry Jones in 2015. But now, he’s a member of the Las Vegas Raiders.

During a video conference with the media on Monday, Witten discussed why he selected to sign up with Jon Gruden and the Raiders for the 2020 season, stating it involved the Cowboys changing over to a brand-new training personnel.

“Yeah, I mean there was talks of that,” Witten stated,via the Raiders Twitter broadcast “I suggest, I believe anytime you have a training modification and a brand-new program being developed, that becomes part of this organisation. Obviously, I had a fantastic relationship over 16, 17 years there with the Jones household. Very truthful and really in advance. Of course, with Mike [McCarthy], appearance, that’s a skilled group. But this was a special …