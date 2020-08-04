Jason Witten in a Raiders uniform just looks plain weird

Jason Witten, Dallas Cowboys. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Longtime Dallas Cowboy Jason Witten signed with the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason, and his new threads will take some getting used to

Witten, who rejoined Dallas after taking a year off in his rough Monday Night Football experiment, had a mutual parting of ways of sorts with the Cowboys when they fired Jason Garrett. Dallas went younger at the position, opting instead for Blake Jarwin.

At 38, Witten isn’t done playing just yet, and took his talents to Vegas and their flashy new Allegiant Stadium. Even if he’s not playing in front of fans this coming season, Witten hopes to make enough of an impact catching passes from Derek Carr that you notice him in his Silver and Black. At first, it’s a tough adjustment.

Jason Witten has a role to play on these Raiders

Witten is very much a leader the Raiders were missing in 2019. As one of the younger teams in all of football, a calm, savvy locker room presence will come in handy for Jon Gruden, even if it doesn’t necessarily pay dividends in the win column right away.

“If there’s a Mount Rushmore of NFL tight ends, he’s on it,” GM Mike Mayock said upon signing Witten. “He brings this wealth of knowledge about how to be a professional. We plug him in our locker room and we…