He said that professional sports built itself on unifying America. Furthermore, Whitlock raised a concern that NFL players will be standing for the Black national anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” and then kneeling during “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

“The NFL will run off a nice fat chunk of its audience and will never be seen the same again because of the failure of leadership throughout the NFL,” Whitlock said.

NFL WILL PLAY BLACK NATIONAL ANTHEM PRIOR TO WEEK 1 GAMES, REPORT SAYS

The reported decision to play the song comes following the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd, which light emitting diode to nationwide protests over racial inequality and police brutality. According to the ESPN report, the song will be played before “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

The NFL has not commented on the reports.

Whitlock said that Black Lives Matter is a “Marxist political organization” that will not stand for “Black death nor Black men.”

“It is a political move. It is a Communist political move. … I’ve seen many of these guys, they claim they’re in Christianity and their religious beliefs, do they understand Black Lives Matter, Communism, Marxism, is anti-religious? This is a historic failure of men and leadership. This is cowardice at its highest level, this is the NFL jumping the shark and saying we quit being who we said we are. We’re now something else because our money is on the line and we don’t stand for the values we said we stood for.”

The league and the NFL Players Association may also be contemplating listing the names of victims on uniforms through decals on helmets or patches on jerseys, ESPN reported. The NFL also might produce educational programs about victims. They also have other plans that haven’t been identified.

The league hopes it demonstrates “a genuine commitment to the public, players and coaches and that player voices continue to be heard,” according to ESPN’s source.