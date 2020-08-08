Jason Tindall: Bournemouth to appoint Eddie Howe’s former No 2 as new manager | Football News





Jason Tindall has actually remained in interim charge following Eddie Howe’s exit

Bournemouth are anticipated to reveal Jason Tindall as the club’s new manager on Saturday, being successful Eddie Howe.

Tindall was Howe’s No 2 throughout his supervisory reign in both spells at Bournemouth, and when Howe handled Burnley.

Howe ended his 25- year association with the Cherries following their transfer to the Championship.

Tindall, who made 199 looks for Bournemouth as a gamer in between 1998 and 2011, was an essential part of the club’s training personnel – assisting them increase from League Two to the Premier League in2015 His boy, Levi, bets the academy.

The 42- year-old was positioned in interim charge following Howe’s exit and the job will be his very first substantial supervisory function.