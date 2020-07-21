Jason Rantz on continuing chaos in Seattle and Portland: Time for Republicans to ‘get organized’ and speak up

PORTLAND POLICE DECLARE ‘RIOT’ AFTER SEVERAL FIRES SET, FENCES MOVED

Rantz encouraged the “silent majority” to stand up and “start pushing back” against violence spurred by rioters and local leaders who fail to hold them accountable.

“Too often all across the country, whether in Portland, Seattle, Chicago, Atlanta, you’ve got a lot of people sitting back and saying, ‘You know what, we’re the silent majority. We aren’t going to fight back.’ I’m sorry,'” Rantz went on, “It’s unacceptable to remain the silent majority. We need to stand up and be the vocal majority and we need to start pushing back. It is unacceptable that we are allowing this kind of lawlessness take over American cities and kudos to the Trump administration for sending in the federal law enforcement officials in Portland.”

Rantz asserted that while the violent protesters, some of whom belong to Antifa, continue to arrange an organized operation and wreak havoc in U.S. cities, Republicans are responding with “an angry tweet.”

“It’s how you lose elections on a local level, staying silent. Right now all of these protesters, they are not silent, are they? They are organizing,” he said. “They are out there recruiting members to their cause and meanwhile, we are saying ‘maybe I’ll send out an angry tweet.’ It’s got to be more than that,” Rantz concluded. “We need to get organized.”

