Jason Momoa surprises wife by restoring her old mustang

The “Aquaman” star shocked his wife, Lisa Bonet, by restoring her 1965 FordMustang

.

The star recorded his huge expose in a YouTube video entitled, “My Wife’s First Mustang.” He called the vehicle, which Bonet purchased when she was 17, her “first love.”

“I know we can’t relieve a memory, but maybe we can rebuild one,” he stated.

When he lastly made the huge expose to his wife she is surprised, “Oh my gosh, it is so beautiful.”