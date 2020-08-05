Jason Momoa surprises wife by restoring her old mustang

The “Aquaman” star shocked his wife, Lisa Bonet, by restoring her 1965 FordMustang
.
The star recorded his huge expose in a YouTube video entitled, “My Wife’s First Mustang.” He called the vehicle, which Bonet purchased when she was 17, her “first love.”
“I know we can’t relieve a memory, but maybe we can rebuild one,” he stated.
When he lastly made the huge expose to his wife she is surprised, “Oh my gosh, it is so beautiful.”
The couple wed in 2017 and share 2 kids together.
She was formerly wed to LennyKravitz The 3 stars made headings just recently for their friendly relationships after Kravitz openly wanted Momoa a delighted birthday onInstagram
.