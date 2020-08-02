Jason Momoa receives birthday wish from wife Lisa Bonet’s ex Lenny Kravitz: ‘One family. One love’

Kravitz, 56, and Bonet, 52 were wed from 1987 to 1993 and share one child, Zoë, 31.

LENNY KRAVITZ SAYS EX-WIFE’S HUSBAND JASON MOMOA IS ‘LIKE A BROTHER,’ PRAISES ‘BEAUTIFUL’ BLENDED FAMILY

Bonet has actually been with Momoa for over a years, and they share 2 kids: Lola Iolani, 13, and Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha,11 Bonet and Momoa wed in 2017.

Kravtiz’s marked his buddy’s wedding with an Instagram image.

In the black-and-white image, Kravitz used a match while the “Aquaman” star put on a normal tank top as they smile together.

“Happy Birthday [Momoa],” the “Fly Away” artist composed in the caption. “One family. One love.”

Momoa revealed his gratitude in the remarks.

JASON MOMOA REMOVES MUSCLES IN SUPER BOWL LIV AD

“Love you ohana,” he composed, utilizing the Hawaiian word for “family.” “Miss u.”

The love in between the 2 got assistance from a few of their well-known buddies in the remarks also.

Naomi Campbell shared a handful of black hearts while Chaka Khan commented with a string of purple hearts and red lips.

Fans applauded the 2 for being great friends, also.

“I love your relationship,” gushed one. “All should definitely be one family one love!!!”

“Happy birthday!! Love the relationship between all of you. You are a great example!!” stated another.

Zo ë likewise used her stepfather …