Jason Momoa Flew To Iowa Just For Breakfast?!

Many native enterprise are struggling through the coronavirus pandemic as they will’t safely open their doorways for normal prospects. So lots of people are supporting their favourite eating places by ordering takeout or supply.

Unfortunately that’s not an possibility when you stay practically 2,000 miles away! What’s a loyal patron to do? Well, when you’re Jason Momoa you hop on a jet and fly to Iowa to get some breakfast!

The Waveland Cafe shared on their Facebook web page pics of the Aquaman star visiting the diner in his hometown late final week. They wrote:

“Yes, that’s right folks, Jason came in today with his family to have some delicious breakfast!! … Thank you, Jason Momoa, for coming in during this crazy time and supporting us, it truly means a lot to every one of us!! 🌊🧜🏼‍♂️”

They additionally talked about what he ate — the meal named after him, the Momoa, aka “full hashbrown with a full biscuits and gravy right on top followed by 2 sunny side up eggs and a side of bacon.” Yep, that appears like a Momoa to us!

We’re guessing Jason noticed some household on the town as properly, however we love that he took the time to help a hometown restaurant like that. It’s one thing he’s been enthusiastic about through the disaster, posting on Instagram early final month:

“SUPPORT YOUR LOCAL. it’s hard out there for everyone but trying to support our small businesses.”

See all of the pics of Jason entertaining (and towering over) the employees (under)!

What an incredible shock immediately!! Yes, that's proper people, Jason got here in immediately together with his household to have some scrumptious… Posted by Waveland Cafe on Thursday, May 28, 2020

