Jason Kidd Emerges as Frontrunner in Knicks’ Coaching Search

The New York Knicks are in the marketplace for a brand-new head coach and Jason Kidd has actually emerged as the frontrunner for the position. Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reports that Kidd has actually been pegged by the franchise as a reliable avenue for drawing in totally free representatives.

Kidd, naturally, served as the head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks in between 2014 and 2018 and has a strong relationship with 2021 totally free representative GiannisAntetokounmpo

Given New York’s well-known desire to go all in in the pursuit of huge name totally free representatives, the option would make good sense.

“He’s a huge part of my success in the league,” Antetokounmpo informed the Associated Press following Kidd’s termination from the Bucks in2018 “ I’m devoted to individuals I deal with. I like him as an individual. I appreciate him as an individual.“

Despite the prospective recruiting advantages, Kidd isn’t related to as the group’s leading coaching option throughout the board, nevertheless, and because of that the group would likely be intent on selecting his assistant coaching personnel.

Popular options to sign up with Kidd at the demand of the Knicks are Rod Strickland, Kenny Payne and Mike Woodson, all of whom have ties to just recently designated Knicks executive William Wesley.

