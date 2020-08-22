Jason Kelce is trying to rub some of the Eagles’ luck off on the Flyers

PHILADELPHIA, PA – SEPTEMBER 22: Jason Kelce # 62 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on prior to the video game versus the Detroit Lions at Lincoln Financial Field on September 22, 2019 in Philadelphia,Pennsylvania (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Eagles center Jason Kelce used a Flyers jersey under his practice uniform on Friday, revealing assistance for Philadelphia ahead of Game 6 versus the Canadiens.

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce used a Flyers jersey under his practice uniform on Friday, supporting his fellow Philadelphia groups ahead of Game 6 versusthe Montreal Canadiens The Flyers lead the series 3-2, with an opportunity to relocation onto the 2nd round against the New York Islanders.

Kelce is currently a folk hero in Philadelphia after his efficiency at the Eagles’ Super Bowl parade, however Friday’s image ought to endear him to fans much more. Fans on Twitter took notification, with the experienced center getting love from Philadelphia locals.

The Flyers took notification on Twitter also, revealing Kelce some enjoy ahead of Friday night’s possibly definitive Game 6.

The Eagles used light green numbers on their practice jerseys on Friday for autism awareness and strategy to auction them off for charity, and Kelce exceeded and beyond by …